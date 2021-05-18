EA Patent Idealizes Custom Battle Pass For Players

EA: It is not a big news that the well-known “Battle Passes” have dominated several online games in recent years, including Fortnite, Valorant, Dota 2 and even Fall Guys, for example. When purchasing one of these passes, you usually need to play games and perform certain challenges to accumulate experience points that then unlock exclusive rewards.

These rewards consist of skins, sprays, gestures that your characters can perform and more, since it depends a lot on what each game can offer its players. Fortunately, everything is usually cosmetic, even so that there is no advantage for players who are willing to put more money into these titles.

But something a little boring is that we are always at the mercy of what the developers decide to put in these passes, and most items may not even interest us. This makes many people buy the pass just to get some select rewards that are often found in their final levels.

Fortunately, that could change in the future, at least that’s what an Electronic Arts patent makes us believe, since it has the idea of ​​a pass in which the players themselves can decide which rewards they want to receive instead of forcing a predetermined path in advance. .

Since this mechanics doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, it would be more interesting to give some kind of control to the people who are really going to spend their money on it. Of course, it probably still wouldn’t be that easy to win the best items, but some choice is a good start.

There is no prediction of when this new type of pass would be implemented and we also have to think about the chance that EA has registered this patent just to prevent other companies from having this idea. In any case, we will have to wait for the company’s next releases to see what they are really thinking of doing.