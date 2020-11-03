EA Motive Studios is working on a new Star Wars game

According to an already eliminated job offer, the creators of Star Wars: Squadrons are developing a new title based on the George Lucas saga.

At EA Motive Studios, the developer behind Star Wars: Squadrons, the projects begin to flow. They already announced it in a recent article, but so far it was completely unknown what they were doing. That Star Wars was one of the candidate sagas was predictable, something that is confirmed thanks to a job offer that GamesRadar collects. Although the reference has since been deleted, they were looking for a programmer to work on “a Star Wars action game”, with immediate incorporation. In addition, they offered the candidate the possibility to “contribute to an exciting new IP”.

Patrick Klaus, general manager of Motive Studios, recently reported that beyond Star Wars: Squadrons they had a few unannounced projects on the table. “Innovation is tough, but also exciting and energizing. With our new mission, we are trying many things and trying new ideas. ” It also ensured that interaction is key to achieving the objectives. “The team is very talented, and we are all striving to make inspiring games that go beyond the boundaries of what players expect now and in the future.”

Studio vision

Klaus wanted to highlight the talented, diverse and passionate team of artists. “I firmly believe that keeping creators happy leads to making better games,” so he is committed to a healthy internal culture. “The journey is just as important as the destination.” According to the manager, “there are no superstar creators with great egos in Motive”, it is a team that “works well together” and is focused on the same goal. “That is one of our strengths, which we try to nurture by investing in diversity and inclusion.”

But he also warns: “Make no mistake, we are not perfect. We have to correct things from time to time, we have a lot to learn and a lot to prove, and that’s fine. We need to be humble, we are one team, always, in good days and in bad. We will never compromise that. ”

Star Wars: Squadrons was released on October 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



