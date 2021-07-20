EA Kills Hopes of Seeing Star Wars on EA Play Live on the 22nd

EA doesn’t want to have to face criticism from frustrated gamers after its EA Play Live event, so it’s been made clear right away that Star Wars won’t be playing in the presentation.

The information was released on the official Twitter of the producer for the series, as we can see in the post above. Not to be doubted, the text doesn’t just refer to Battlefront or Jedi Fallen Order, which are among the most likely to receive a sequel soon. Instead, it is said that no Star Wars games will be shown.

And there is no end to the bucket of cold water for fans of adventures in galaxies far, far away. In addition to not seeing any news about Star Wars on EA Play Live – which happens next week, on the 22nd – the developer has no plans to show new games in the series until 2022.

The information is in the same tweet, saying they are “looking forward” to celebrating with us their vision for the franchise next year.

That then means more room for Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22, plus the other sports game franchises that EA launches annually. We should also see an excerpt dedicated to the smaller studios the company sponsors for creating more indie-style games, like Josef Fares’ latest hit, It Takes Two.