EA Is Interested In Buying Studios And Has “3 Or 4 Games” Unannounced

EA: The North American company has acknowledged that it is not happy with the performance of Battlefield 2042, but looks to the future. Battlefield 2042 may not have lived up to Electronic Arts’ expectations, but the American giant is still looking to the future and has promised a roadmap full of updates for the game. During the presentation of the company’s financial results, Blake Jorgensen, chief financial officer of EA, has said that they have more unannounced video games in the chamber, a few days after they confirmed three unpublished Star Wars titles by Respawn Entertainment. At the same time, he has dropped that future acquisitions are being considered.

“We have Need for Speed ​​on the way and there are three or four more things that we haven’t announced yet, but you can imagine that we’re always trying to find new ways to grow year after year through new games, new IP and expansion. Also through acquisitions, although we are digesting it now. This does not mean that we will not keep an eye on everyone from now on.”

A time of major acquisitions

Electronic Arts’ last major acquisition was Codemasters, the studio specializing in driving titles. The publisher bought the Formula 1 2021 and Dirt 5 company for $1.2 billion.

Recently there have been important movements in this direction. Take-Two Interactive announced its intention to buy Zynga for $12.7 billion, while Microsoft intends to incorporate Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion, subject to antitrust approval. Just a few days ago, PlayStation revealed that it had reached a deal with Bungie worth $3.6 billion. The creators of Destiny 2 will continue to operate independently and develop cross-platform titles.

What will happen to the FIFA saga is still up in the air. The North Americans dropped that the change of name is a possibility, since the agreement that it maintains with FIFA must be renewed and the institution asks for much more money.