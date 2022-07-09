EA has patented an “expressive” text-to-speech system to improve voice in video games

While text-to-speech may not be an important aspect of the modern gaming industry, in some cases its importance cannot be overstated. Blind or visually impaired gamers can enjoy games that use this system to some extent, and Electronic Arts now seems to be looking for a way to make text-to-speech better than ever before.

The latest list of Electronic Arts patents specifically mentions a system that will be used in video games to create a naturally sounding and expressive sound from written text. According to the list under consideration, EA hopes to use a special machine learning synthesizer to encode inexpressive writing with a sufficiently realistic sound, which can then be used to voice video game characters.

Apparently, this is an evolution of Electronic Arts’ previous text-to-speech patent, but the company’s latest attempt suggests highlighting special artificial intelligence models responsible for creating a proper expressive voice-over for video game characters. The goal seems to be to finally get rid of the unrealistic, artificial text-to-speech conversions that are currently basic in the industry and replace them with something that sounds significantly more natural to the human ear. If successfully disclosed, this patent can lead to significant improvements, especially in text games, and will also serve as a powerful accessibility tool for visually impaired users.

Of course, it is extremely unlikely that any of the upcoming EA games in July will contain something like this. The very existence of this patent simply means that the company is looking for ways to improve its internal text-to-speech functionality. Although it is possible that EA already has a working prototype of the system, it is still very likely that the first practical results of this list of patents will not disappear for another couple of years.

As remarkable as the potential existence of a proper, expressive text-to-speech conversion may be, it is still worth noting that it will primarily be limited to games published by Electronic Arts, which will probably limit the actual number of its implementations. , even after the patent is implemented. On top of that, EA’s recent Twitter fiasco showed that the company is far from perfect and just as prone to mishandling its assets as any other game publisher.

Not so long ago, EA submitted a patent for rendering fabric, which, apparently, will be used mainly in sports games and the like. There, the publisher also pointed out the use of a special machine learning algorithm to reproduce realistic stretching and crumpling of fabric, so it seems EA is looking for ways to use modern artificial intelligence technology for video game features that might otherwise go unnoticed. in the past.