EA has no plans to release DLCs for Star Wars: Squadrons

Motive Studios is also not working on any port for Oculus Quest, according to the creative director of the project.

Electronic Arts does not look to the future of Star Wars: Squadrons as a game based on the model of services. From the beginning, the studio behind the project, Motive Studios, has made it clear that it is a title without any kind of microtransactions. Does that mean that no downloadable content will be published? Ian Frazier, creative director of this fast-paced ship video game, has pointed out in an interview with Upload VR that they do not plan to launch game modes or DLCs after launch, although it is not that they close the doors tightly.

“Never say never, so to speak, but following our philosophy, we are not trying to treat the game as a living service,” says the creative. According to Frazier, they are not planning to announce with great fanfare that the contents are already closed and then reverse their strategy and, suddenly, offer new content packages. “It’s honestly how many contemporary games work these days.” And he adds: “We have tried to treat it like an old school video game.” That is, you pay 40 euros for a title with all its content. “We do not plan to publish more content, this is the game, so we hope you understand” this decision.

Not on track for Oculus Quest

From the beginning of development, the creative director stresses, they conceived this project as a space game. For that reason, they have not added sections on land. “We wanted to separate this game from things like Battlefront,” which already had this specific feature. Also, they don’t have a possible port to Oculus Quest on their hands either. “Obviously, if you have Oculus Quest with Link and a PC that has the necessary requirements” you can use this technology. “As a standalone product, there are no plans.”

Star Wars: Squadrons is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The title, set in the time immediately after the fall of the Galactic Empire, will not be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as a video game with improvements, although it will work thanks to backward compatibility.



