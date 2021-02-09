EA Games buys Glu Mobile for $ 2.4 billion

Electronic Arts acquires the game company that developed Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. The popular game company announced that it acquired Glu Mobile with a 2.4 billion all-cash deal.

EA’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson said the acquisition was made because they believe mobile is “the fastest growing platform on the planet”.

EA grows business on mobile platform

With the acquisition of Glu Mobile, Electronic Arts is doubling the size of the mobile platform business and expanding its portfolio.

In addition to Glu Mobile, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Diler Dash is also known for developing Adventures and other famous games such as Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Jason Statham and Gordon Ramsay.

Looking forward to welcoming the Glu Mobile team to Electronic Arts, and to creating the industry’s best mobile team together! @glumobile https://t.co/9vQxuhzO81 — Electronic Arts (@EA) February 8, 2021

In addition, let us remind you that Glu is also the developer of Taylor Swift’s defunct social network application.

Glu’s games often stand out as free-to-play games with microswitches, a business model that EA previously stated wanted to continue to follow. For this reason, it is thought that EA aims to earn billions from the micro transformation model with the company it purchased.

Finally, Glu and its 800 employees will work independently, but will be able to develop titles based on EA’s intellectual property alongside their own projects. In addition, they will be able to leverage EA’s marketing and global presence to grow the audiences of their games.

Wilson explained that despite Glu’s success, he does not have “great international reach yet” and can help his company grow at this point.