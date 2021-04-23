EA Game Receives 120 FPS Support Exclusive to Xbox Series X / S

EA Game: Microsoft has expanded the scope of FPS Boost support for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Adding FPS Boost support for Electronic Arts’s 13 Games, the company now offers 120 FPS gaming experience in 12 of these games. The games will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through EA Play.

US-based technology giant Microsoft has mentioned a feature called “FPS Boost” for the new generation game consoles named Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which it announced last year. This feature allowed supporting games to support refresh rate up to 120 Hz, promising players a smooth, fluid experience. However, when the consoles were just announced, there were very few games that supported the FPS Boost feature.

Explaining that FPS Boost support was added to some games, Microsoft announced in the details of the statement which games received FPS Boost support. If you enjoy the games developed by Electronic Arts, we can say that you are on your lucky day today.

12 EA game will offer a smoother gaming experience on new Xbox models

According to the statements made by Microsoft, 12 popular games of Electronic Arts have received 120 Hz FPS Boost support. These games are as follows;

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 5

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Unravel 2

13 games from Electronic Arts, which have received FPS Boost support, will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through EA Play. By the way, in addition to these games, a game named Sea of ​​Solitude published by Electronic Arts also gained FPS Boost feature. However, the developers only support 60 Hz for this game.