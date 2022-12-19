EA FIFA Accurately Predicted Four Consecutive World Cup Winners

EA Sports has accurately predicted the winner of the World Cup for the fourth time in a row after Argentina’s victory over France in yesterday’s final. (December 18).

The only ones who weren’t surprised were at EA. The gaming giant predicted this in its World Cup simulation last month, in which it used FIFA 23 to simulate all 64 matches of this year’s World Cup to predict the winner. This year EA predicts the victory of Argentina — for the fourth time, after correctly predicting the winners of the World Championships in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

However, EA’s forecasts were not completely accurate. According to their forecast, Argentina will play Brazil in the final, and Argentina will win by one goal. With the exception of minor inaccuracies, this is strikingly close to what actually happened, especially given that France predicted third place in the tournament.

It is also worth noting that although EA was wrong about Brazil reaching the final, it was an absolutely tense match. The final was decided via penalty shootout, where Argentina defeated France 4-3 after the game ended 3-3. So EA was right again in at least one thing — a single goal decided the outcome of the game.

The modeling was inaccurate on several other points as well. EA predicted that Lionel Messi would get the Golden Boot, although in fact the top scorer of this year was Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

However, EA simulations seem pretty reliable for picking World Cup winners. In their previous simulations, Spain won in 2010, Germany in 2014 and France in 2018.

However, the company has been significantly less successful in predicting the results of other sporting events. EA used its Madden series to predict the winners of the last 11 Super Bowls, but only guessed five of them correctly.

