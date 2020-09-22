EA explains why they won’t release a trial version

The game will be out direct this October. For the first time in years, it will not be possible to play a trial demo of the title prior to its release date.

FIFA 21 will not have a free trial version prior to release. EA Sports has communicated the news through the social network Twitter and has explained the reason for this decision, which responds to the tight development times: “We are not going to launch a demo of FIFA 21”. In this way, lovers of the American company’s football simulation saga will have to wait until October to play it on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

“We have made the decision to focus on our development teams having enough time to offer the best and most complete gaming experience for both the current generation and the next generation of consoles,” they explain. “We hope that users of the EA PLAY service can make the leap in ten days and launch the game this October 9,” as planned.

With this they hope to guarantee that the version of PS5 and Xbox Series X goes on sale in the estimated date; presumably, like Madden NFL 21, on the launch day of both consoles; that is, November 10 for Xbox Series S | X and November 12 for PS5 (November 19 in Europe).

FIFA 21 will have dedicated servers in Spain: better online connection

One of the great novelties confirmed for this delivery is that there will be dedicated servers in Spain for the first time in the history of the saga. Specifically, the new locations of its own infrastructure in territories are in Europe and there are three: Milan (Italy), Madrid (Spain) and London (England). All this with the aim that modes such as FUT Division Rivals, FUT Champions Day, FUT Draft, FUT Friendlies (if the option to play with a friend is not selected), VOLTA League, Cooperative Seasons and Pro Clubs can enjoy the better guarantees while playing via internet connection.



