EA explains why not all progress is transferred to PS5

It was already confirmed that the games of career mode, Pro Clubs or online seasons will be anchored to the console.

If you buy FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One you can update to the next generation versions for free. That’s a feature that EA Sports had previously announced, as they use their own system (Dual Entitlement) to make that sweet transition between versions possible. What leaves a bit more bittersweet taste is that not all progress will carry over between current-gen versions and upcoming machines. EA Sports has explained to Eurogamer the reasons for this decision on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

“When we started developing for the new generation of consoles there were some sacrifices we had to make. We decided that the time required to transfer all of these modes could be used to build new features and improvements throughout the game, taking advantage of our player’s feedback. As both VOLTA and FUT are server-based modalities, it makes sense that we focus on them as a way for players to transfer their progression.

What is transferred and what is not

As we publish on MeriStation, the modes that will be transferred will be all the progress and content that the players have achieved in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, that is, articles, coins, FIFA Points, results of the matches, the position in the ranking, etc. Also, the progress in VOLTA FOOTBALL can be enjoyed jointly both on PlayStation 4 / Xbox One and on the new generation of consoles. What will be left out will be the rest of the game modes: online and cooperative seasons, Career mode, Pro Clubs and the rest of the modes.

FIFA 21 will be available on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch from October 9, although it can already be found on EA Play. The new generation versions have been specifically designed for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5, so they are the only ones that have better ones than the other versions.



