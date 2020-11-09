EA details new generation updates Star Wars: Squadrons

With Microsoft and Sony just weeks away from the release of their respective new generation consoles, EA detailed how their most popular titles such as Star Wars: Squadrons, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Apex Legends and The Sims 4 will be played on the Xbox Series S / X and on the PS5.

Depending on the title, you can expect better load times and more consistent frame rates, whether through backward compatibility or free upgrades in the new generation.

Star Wars: Squadrons, for example, will have two options for an enhanced experience on the Xbox Series S / X and you can choose between better graphics or a focus on performance.

If you choose the option with better graphics, the game will have a better lighting model and will go up to 1440p at 60 FPS on the Xbox Series S and 2160p at 60 FPS on the Xbox Series X. If you choose performance, the game will run up to 1440p at 120 FPS and up to 2160p at 120 FPS, respectively.

It is also worth mentioning that the game will have an option to enable and disable the variable update rate, functionality for those who have a TV that supports the feature. However, EA did not mention 120FPS support for the PS5.

Apex Legends players can expect a performance boost of up to 1440p, with some improvements planned for next year. The game will also have crossplay between PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Series S / X and PC (via Origin and Steam).

In Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered we will not have such significant graphic improvements, with crossplay being the biggest news. The game on the Xbox Series X will run as if it were on an Xbox One X and on the Xbox Series S, as if it were on an Xbox One S. On the PS5, the game will run as if it were on the PS4 Pro.



