EA Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in November

Microsoft confirms when EA’s subscription system is introduced on its platform. Microsoft has announced the arrival of EA Play to its Xbox Game Pass subscription system for next November 10.

A few weeks after announcing the improvement of the program with this union, we already have the date for EA Play to be available on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In addition, it is also confirmed that the system will join in early December with the PC subscription, being able to download games from the EA Play library on your Windows 10 PCs.

As explained in the statement, this means that “we have a large number of new games for both console and PC, and some of the best EA games also available to play on Android with the game in the cloud”, confirming that various titles in this subscription will also benefit from the xCloud system.

DOOM Eternal, October 1

On the other hand, Microsoft has also confirmed that after the purchase of Bethesda, some of its most iconic games will be available in Game Pass for console and PC. The first of these is DOOM Eternal, which arrives October 1 on Xbox One and Series, and will arrive at the end of the year on PC. Along with him, it has already been confirmed that one of the “most exciting” things for Microsoft is to be able to advance that titles like Starfield enter the platform family.

Sarah Bond, CVP of the Microsoft ecosystem, also recalled some data: Xbox Game Pass already has more than 15 million members from 41 countries and has more than 100 games for consoles, PC and now Android devices. They add, as was already known, that in the new Series X and S thousands of games from past generations can be played.



