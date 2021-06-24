EA Buys Playdemic, Owner Of The Successful Mobile Golf Clash

Playdemic: Electronic Arts (EA) is the newest owner of developer Playdemic. Best known for its role in the mobile device market, the studio was formerly an arm of Warner Bros. Games.

Playdemic was founded in 2010 and has had the same executive team for seven years.

She is best known for launching Golf Clash, a user-friendly golf game that is one of today’s most popular titles for Android and iOS in markets such as the US and UK.

“Along with the ongoing success of Golf Clash, Playdemic’s talent, technology and expertise will be a powerful match with our teams and franchises at EA. This is a next step in building our strategy to expand the sports portfolio and accelerate the growth in mobile to reach more players around the world,” says EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

Next steps

In all, the deal involved the payment of US$1.4 billion and the amount was paid in full by EA. However, this funding will initially be retained by AT&T, the conglomerate that owns the Warner Bros. group.

It is worth remembering that the company is undergoing structural changes: the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery meant that the WB Games portfolio had an uncertain future.

In 2020, rumors that the sector would be sold even circulated, but were later shut down by the CEO himself.