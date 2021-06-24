EA Buys Mobile Game Developer Playdemic

EA continues its mobile game developer roster by acquiring Playdemic, known for Golf Clash. The gaming giant will pay WarnerMedia $1.4 billion for Playdemic. In the statement made by EA, it was stated that Playdemic’s experience will help the development of mobile games to be prepared in the future.

It can be easily said that the basis of EA’s acquisition of Playdemic is more than the desire to have a successful mobile game. It would not be a surprise if the company integrates Golf Clash, which has exceeded 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, with the existing PGA series of golf games.

WarnerMedia, the former owner of Playdemic, is currently going through a process of change. The company, which is in the process of merging with Discovery, stated that Warner Bros. will focus on developing games based on the stories in its portfolio and therefore divested Playdemic. Warner Bros. Harry Potter, Lego and Mortal Kombat games stand out in Games’ portfolio.

EA, on the other hand, does not hesitate to spend money for mobile game studios. The company bought Glu for $2.1 billion last February.