EA buys Codemasters! Here are the details

British game studio Codemasters is being bought by EA for $ 1.2 billion. Thanks to this acquisition, EA is expected to dominate the racing games market, especially. The sales process is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

The news that EA is interested in Codemasters was brought to the agenda by the British media at the end of last week. However, in these reports, it was stated that Codemasters reached an agreement with Take Two Interactive, owner of Rockstar Games and 2K Interactive, for $ 970 million. To some sort of surprise, EA announced today that it has acquired Codemasters.

Codemasters is among the oldest British game studios. Established in the 1980s, the studio gained popularity with games such as Dizzy and platforms such as ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64. Codemasters, which has been on the agenda in recent years with games such as Dirt, Grid and Formula 1, bought the developer of Project Cars a while ago.

EA has a very strong game brand like Need for Speed. The acquisition of Codemasters means EA’s dominance in the racing games market will increase. Codemasters is also strengthening EA’s hand against Microsoft’s Forza and Sony’s Gran Turismo series.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the following about the Codemasters acquisition: “It is a great opportunity for Codemasters and EA to come together to create incredible and innovative racing games for gamers. Our industry is growing, the racing category is growing. Together with Codemasters, we will pioneer a new era of racing fun. ”

Codemasters President Gerhard Florin commented on their agreement with EA, saying: “Electronic Arts and Codemasters have a common vision to become the leader of the video racing games category. Codemasters board; He believes EA’s knowledge, resources, and large global scale will make a great contribution both in general and in the racing games category. We feel this collaboration will build an exciting future for Codemasters. Our teams will be able to prepare bigger and better games. “



