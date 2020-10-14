EA announces Apex Legends: Champion Edition

It is an edition that will go on sale at the same time as its seventh season, which does not yet have a release date.

That Apex Legends is a free-to-play title does not mean that new editions will not be released. Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment just announced Apex Legends: Champion Edition, which will launch on the same day as the seventh season of the Battle Pass. When? There is no official date yet, but the sixth season will conclude on November 10. In any case, this new edition will come with a whole series of extras in the form of legendary objects with a value of about $ 100. Its market price, however, will be $ 39.99 (its price in euros has not yet been confirmed).



