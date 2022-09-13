EA and Koei Tecmo are working together on a game about hunting

Electronic Arts has just announced its new collaboration with Koei Tecmo, creators of the Dynasty Warriors franchise, with the two companies working together to create a new AAA level monster hunting game in a fantasy version of feudal-era Japan. These products are announced under the auspices of EA Originals, a publishing label specializing in small games developed by studios outside the EA’s purview.

Although Koei Tecmo is a large company in its own right, its new collaboration with Electronic Arts means it can get better funding and support from global publisher AAA. EA Originals has previously produced and published games such as Unravel and It Takes Two, which means that this collaboration has great opportunities, given the label’s previous success stories. The project should be officially presented at the end of this month.

Over the years, Koei Tecmo has released a number of well-established games from a variety of both original and existing franchises, one of the most notable of which is the Zelda offshoot Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Historically, the studio specialized in games like Dynasty Warriors, where players fought thousands of weak opponents and random bosses on large-scale maps of the world, and most of its development experience could reasonably be applied to a game about hunting monsters.

In fact, it may be worth noting that Toukiden: Kiwami by Koei Tecmo meets almost all the requirements of the new EA Originals products. Namely, the studio’s 2015 offering and its 2017 sequel are also monster hunting games set in feudal Japan, so it will be interesting to see if Koei Tecmo can separate this existing franchise from its new EA Originals offering. Those hoping to see Toukiden 3 should not get their hopes up, as it is assumed instead that it will be the original standalone IP.

It looks like EA and Koei Tecmo are hoping to take on the Capcom Monster Hunter franchise, although it remains to be seen how similar or dissimilar these two IP addresses are. Since the game is positioned as “truly AAA”, there is a chance that it will have a higher production value than the basic Warriors game from Koei Tecmo, which may help it reach a larger audience than Toukiden: Kiwami games. I hope to get there.

Of course, fans of the studio’s products know that Koei Tecmo has been indulging in full-fledged AAA production for some time. For example, the recent release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty showcases a brand new Souls-like game from Team Ninja, which demonstrates impressively high production figures. However, the exact nature and style of the studio’s new monster hunting game still remains a mystery. And since there is only one work of art left, interested gamers will have to wait a bit until the game is presented properly.