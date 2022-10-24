EA Admits That “The Sims Summit” “Unfairly Represented” Players

EA tweeted a statement acknowledging that the recent Behind The Sims summit “didn’t properly introduce” players, and promised to “move forward better.”

During the first-ever event Behind The Sims Summit, EA unveiled its next Sims game codenamed Project Rene for the first time and shared plans for the future for The Sims 4. However, many members of The Sims community expressed their disappointment that EA “misrepresented” the players.

Content creator and streamer Ebonix first tweeted that there was not a single “black simmer” in the video, before correcting herself and noting that a fellow creator of Springsims was shown. “There was one,” she said, “but it was enough for me to feel that we weren’t even present.”

Our creator segments during the Behind The Sims Summit did not fairly represent our vast community of players. Black Simmers deserve to feel seen in all that we do at The Sims, so we're holding ourselves accountable to this mistake and will do better moving forward. https://t.co/ZOiM7HqOlj — The Sims (@TheSims) October 22, 2022

Ebonix’s comments have been echoed by many other disgruntled players, and EA has now tweeted a statement confirming the response. “Our author segments during the Behind The Sims summit did not adequately represent our vast community of players,” the developer said. “Black Simmers deserve to be seen in everything we do in The Sims, so we are responsible for this mistake and will do more in the future.”

In a direct response to Ebonix ‘s tweets , EA also said: “You are right in your disappointment and we have let you down,” before concluding: “We owe it to you and every one of our black creators and players to make sure you are seen. and celebrate everything you’ve brought to The Sims and The Sims community.”

