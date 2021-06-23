EA Acquires Playdemic, The Studio Responsible For The Successful Golf Clash For Mobile Phones

EA: The North American company takes over this developer, until now owned by Warner Bros. Games and AT&T. Electronic Arts takes a step to strengthen its studies focused on mobile devices. The entertainment giant has announced that it has closed an agreement with WarnerMedia and AT&T for the acquisition of Playdemic, the studio behind Golf Clash. EA will pay 1.4 billion dollars, an investment that will serve to give its mobile division more creative muscle.

“We have enjoyed working with the talented team at Playdemic as we grew Golf Clash beyond expectations,” said David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Games. The manager recalls that the game has managed to triumph and maintain tremendous longevity over time. “While we have great respect for the Playdemic team, our decision to divest is part of our overall strategy to create games based on Warner Bros sagas.”

EA, a mobile expansion strategy

Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, has said for his part that Playdemic “is a study of true innovators.” They are delighted that the team is joining “the EA family.” According to the manager, “the talent, technology and experience of Playdemic will come in a powerful combination with our teams and intellectual properties. This is the next stage in our strategy to expand our sports [game] catalog and accelerate our mobile growth to reach more gamers around the world with more great games and content. ”

Playdemic is a video game studio that was founded in 2010 and is focused on the mobile device market. Golf Clash is their most successful video game and is available on Android, iOS and Facebook. It allows players to compete against other users in real time. With more than eighty million downloads to date, the title has received numerous awards, including the BAFTA Games Mobile Game of the Year or The Independent Game Developers’ Association (TIGA).