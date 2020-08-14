EA Access and Origin Access will be renamed EA Play

Electronic Arts has just confirmed that its game subscription service on PC, PlayStation and Xbox is getting a name change starting Aug. 18.

Both EA Access and Origin Access will be called EA Play, with the Origin Access Premier version (exclusive to the PC) being called EA Play Pro.

The change comes a few before the launch of the platform on Steam, which, although it has not yet set a date, is expected to be launched in 2020. Thus, it is possible to expect that the subscription to EA Play Pro can also reach Steam, since that previously called Origin Acces Premier was exclusive to EA’s own store, Origin.

Electronic Arts said that “moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in unifying our services and ensuring that being an EA Play member is the best way to play.”

Despite the change in nomenclature and style, the platform’s prices and benefits will remain the same, offering access to the company’s game library, trial versions and exclusive discounts for subscribers.

With the adoption of a name that already existed, since EA Play was the name of EA’s conferences in the week of E3, such small daily events will now be called EA Play Live.



