E3 will be fully digital between June 12th and 15th

The 2021 edition of E3 will take place on a virtual basis between 12 and 15 June and will have the presence of major brands. Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, Capcom, Koch Media, Konami, Take-Two and other companies will participate in the fair.

The information was released on Tuesday (06) by the Games Industry website. Despite the support of several of the major companies in the industry, Sony and Electronic Arts are expected to be absent from the event.

The absentee list also includes Activision, Blizzard, Sega, Bandai Namco and Square Enix. The non-participation of several of these names is not new. Sony and Blizzard, for example, have been holding their own events for some time, such as State of Play and BlizzCon, respectively.

Promises

In a statement sent to the specialized press, ESA says that the developers will “show their latest news and games directly to fans around the world”. It is also explained in the document that the organizers are working to “expand and make this content available to everyone free of charge”.

ESA’s CEO, Stanley Pierre-Louis, recalled in the text that E3 has been the main stage for showing the news of electronic games for more than two decades. He said that because of this, everyone is struggling to turn the 2021 edition into a “more inclusive event”.

“We will also seek to leave fans excited with great revelations and internal opportunities that make the event an indispensable central stage for video games”, promised the executive.

