E3: Ubisoft Forward To Have 1st Trailer For Rainbow Six Quarantine

E3: Ubisoft detailed, this Thursday (3rd), part of the news that will be presented during the company’s event at E3 2021. Ubisoft Forward will be held on June 12th, a Saturday.

According to a company statement, the pre-show starts at 3:00 pm (Eastern Time) showing the latest news and updates on titles such as For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and more.

The main event will start at 4pm with big announcements and surprises. From the content that has been revealed will be details about the upcoming Rainbow Six, which until recently was known as the Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the developer decided to change the name of the game. The new game will gain an unprecedented demonstration and the first trailers revealing details about cooperative multiplayer.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Check, below, the calendar with part of the disclosures that will be made on Ubisoft Forward.

Far Cry 6: Dive into the paradise island of Yara and discover the action-packed adventures that await you in a nation controlled by dictator Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

Riders Republic: Get ready for an avalanche of extreme sports with the next multiplayer playground with a huge open world for you to rock in the beautiful and sprawling North American landscapes.

Released games: You’ll also see news from games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege and their upcoming content

TV and cinema: Updates will be shown on the Mythic Quest series from Apple TV+ and the movie Werewolves Within, which will be released soon, both from Ubisoft Film & Television.

Post-show

The post-show for the event will start at 5:00 pm and will provide more details on the former Rainbow Six Quarantine. Ubisoft’s promise is that a team from the company will meet with guests for a 3-player co-op action.

“After that, the Rainbow Six Siege community team prepared their own Briefing to update players on the game’s main issues and there will be a conversation with Siege developers to understand how they created the latest addition to the Agent roster, Operation Star Thunderbird North”, commented the company in a statement.