E3 returns to Los Angeles in 2023

There has been nothing in the video game industry for the last three years. The COVID-19 pandemic has entailed many personal conventions, and E3, the largest annual gaming convention of the year, was one such example. The organizer of the E3 Entertainment Software Association tried to switch to a digital event with questionable results, but the goal was always to return to a personal agreement. That intention has now become the plan, and ESA has announced that E3 will return in 2023.

ESA characterizes the return of E3 in 2023 as “a week of titanic AAA discoveries, stunning premieres and exclusive access to future video games.” However, E3 will also bring back the controversial aspect of the convention that existed before the pandemic. E3 2023 will be open not only to publishers, developers, journalists, content creators and other industry workers, but also to consumers. The exact structure of E3 2023, which will balance personal components and digital demonstrations, will be confirmed later.

E3 2023 will also be hosted by another team, and ESA has announced that it is partnering with ReedPOP to host the event next year. ReedPOP is best known for its events including PAX and Star Wars Celebration, as well as other major hobby conventions. ReedPOP has promised to host a “world-class event” at E3 2023, considering this event a “huge honor and privilege.”

However, there will certainly be questions about E3 next year, such as where E3 fits into the current landscape of video game conventions, especially with the introduction of Summer Game Fest and many other digital gaming events now taking place in June. . There are also questions about whether E3 itself works as a separate event, since even before the pandemic, a conversation began about whether the convention was losing its focus and purpose.

No matter how valuable the E3 discussions have been over the past few years, few will argue with the lack of a central time and event. Independent presentations, such as Microsoft and Bethesda Games Showcase, are certainly interesting in themselves, but grouped presentations over several days have improved the quality of impressions, which does not exist in the gaming industry. This doesn’t mean that E3 has to be an event to deliver this experience, but maybe that’s the only thing trying to do at the moment.

The fact that E3 returns in 2023 does not mean that all publishers will participate in the event again. Electronic Arts and PlayStation are examples of publishers that have parted ways with E3 in past years, including. E3 may even lose more partners in 2023 as publishers continue to focus on their own digital events. However, it will be interesting to see what happens with E3 2023 next year.