E3 2021 Will Unveil Its Full Calendar In Early June

E3 2021: On the eve of its opening, scheduled for June 12th, the Entertainment Software Association confirmed 15 more companies that will be present at E3 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s fair will take place in a fully digital format.

While it doesn’t feature any major game developers, the list includes big names in electronic entertainment such as Intellivision, Yooreka Studio, Razer, NetEase, Norton Gaming, GuliKit, 24 Entertainment and SK Telecom.

Some independent studios have also been officially confirmed, such as The Sixth Hammer, New Blood Interactive, Hooded Horse, Dreamteck, Ghost Street Games and Burgos Games.

If you’re interested in participating, accreditation for the general public will open on June 3rd, and it’s worth keeping an eye out for the event’s official app and website.

How are your expectations for this year’s event? Among big names like Nintendo, Capcom, Ubisoft, Sega and Square Enix, who do you think will reveal the coolest games there? Comment below!