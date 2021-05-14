E3 2021 Will Have Official Interactive App And Website For Fans

E3 2021 gaining more and more body and confirming new companies as participants, the Entertainment Software Association today revealed (13) more details about the functioning of its website and official applications.

The idea is that both serve as a kind of central hub for the fair, concentrating video conferences, avatars, forums, virtual booths and more. Media members will be able to access it from the 7th of June, while access to the general public arrives on the 12th, being possible to register for free on a form that will be released at the end of May.

E3 2021 plans detailed – online portal/app that functions as key hub

– you'll find hosted events, virtual booths, forums and more on there with interactive overlays as well

– the main broadcast will also air on Twitch, YouTube and other placeshttps://t.co/h4jzU3uUcf pic.twitter.com/I9UKiuzJI2 — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 13, 2021

If you do not want to install or visit any of these, the broadcasts will also normally take place through the official channels of the fair on YouTube and Twitch, with the catch that it will not be possible to take advantage of the exclusive features of the app and website, such as your searches and customized profiles .

E3 2021 will take place between the 12th and 13th of June 2021 and promises a lot of news to make up for the fact that we were orphaned by the event in 2020. How are your expectations for this year’s E3? Comment below!