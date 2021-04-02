E3 2021 will be held in a fully digital environment

E3 2020 could not be realized last year due to the global coronavirus outbreak. The important fair of the game world will return this year. However, E3 2021 will be carried out differently from its counterparts in previous years. The fair will be held completely digitally.

Official details about E3 2021 have not been shared yet. However, it was claimed in a report that some events in E3 2021 would be paid. It was stated that GeForce Now supported demos will also hold an important place in E3 2021.

The expected statement for E3 2021 came from the fair’s organizer, ESA. In the statement made by Twitter, it was stated that E3 2021 will be held completely digitally and free of charge, and it was underlined that it will not be a paid event.

E3’s 2021 digital show is a free event for all attendees. We’re excited to fill you in on all the real news for the event very soon. https://t.co/HzTzaQEosx — E3 (@E3) April 1, 2021

Whether this statement reflects a plan change is unknown. The idea of ​​ESA to narrow the scale of the fair also remains unclear. It is necessary to wait a while to see all the details about E3 2021.