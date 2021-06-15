E3 2021: WarioWare Get It Together, surprise for Nintendo Switch

E3 2021: Wario is back on Nintendo Switch this year 2021. We know all the news about the return of a beloved Nintendo saga. Nintendo has confirmed WarioWare Get It Together during the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021. After years of disappearance, the WarioWare that dazzled us on consoles such as GameBoy Advance, Nintendo DS, 3DS or Wii is back and does so this year. On September 19, the minigames, irreverence and madness return in a frenzied title that will take advantage of the unique characteristics of the console. It will have more than 200 minigames. You can see the presentation trailer for the title at the beginning of this news. The work is being developed by Intelligent Systems.

E3 2021 is coming to an end: what you can’t miss

E3 2021 ends, but our coverage of the event continues. Since the Summer Game Fest conference, of which we have known titles such as the spectacular Elden Ring with date and trailer; Ubisoft Forward, with works such as Avatar or the new Mario + Rabbids for Nintendo Switch; a rather modest PC Gaming Show; and the unforgettable Sunday, which left us with the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase full of expected games such as Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, Halo Infinite, the new from Arkane … From Square Enix we can only highlight the new Guardians of the Galaxy video game.

If you are looking for a quick summary with the most outstanding videos, here we leave the best trailers of E3 2021. Now that E3 2021 is over, we invite you to consult our coverage of E3 2021 through this link, where we have been publishing progress, news, summaries, videos and opinions.

When it comes to Nintendo’s immediate future, we take a look at the top dated games coming to Nintendo Switch: Mario Golf: Super Rush on June 25; The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on July 16; No More Heroes 3 on August 27; Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl this November 19; Pokémon Legends: Arceus on January 28, 2022. In 2022 we will have titles like Splatoon 3 and Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY.