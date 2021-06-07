E3 2021: These Are all Confirmed Games and Companies

E3 2021: Some companies that will be part of E3 2021 have confirmed which titles they will show during their presentations. Halo Infinite, Far Cry 6 and more. E3 2021 will be the great summer showcase for the main publishers of the video game industry. After a blank 2020 year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESA moves the fair to the online arena, where players and developers will coexist for a few days with the titles of the coming months.

E3 2021, what can we expect?

What unites us to the video game is, without a doubt, the games themselves. We want to discover what horizons the industry will take us towards in domestic platforms. Some of the companies that have already confirmed their presence, such as Ubisoft, have indicated what projects we can expect to see during the celebration. In the case of the French company, they point directly to Far Cry 6, Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Quarantine, which will show new details. We will also see the content that will land in its current installments, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, Watch Dogs: Legion and more.

Xbox is another of the highlights of the fair. The company will share space with Bethesda following Microsoft’s acquisition of Zenimax Media. Those of Redmond have only shared an image that places us on June 13, starring some Spartans from Halo Infinite. So far it is their only confirmed game, although it is clear that they have more surprises in the pipeline.

Nintendo also doesn’t point to any games. From the Japanese we know that we will see “about 40 minutes of exclusive information about games for Nintendo Switch.” When finished, 3 hours of Nintendo Treehouse: Live will follow, with live playable footage from some of the names featured in the presentation.

Square Enix has drawn a grid. Eidos Montreal will be the highlight of the presentation with a World Premiere of their next work. The announcement will be followed by other games, such as Babylon’s Fall and Life is Strange: True Colors. Marvel’s Avengers will also have their space.

Other companies have not confirmed which games they will show. We talk about Capcom, Bandai Namco, Take Two and Gearbox Entertainment, among others. The list that you will see below includes only the games broadcast officially; there will be more during the presentations.

All confirmed games from E3 2021

Ubisoft

Far Cry 6

Rainbow six quarantine

Riders republic

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Rainbow six siege

For Honor

The Crew 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Brawlhalla

Trackmania

Xbox

Halo Infinite

Square enix

World Premiere of Eidos Montreal

Babylon’s Fall

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Avengers

Warner Bros. Games

Back 4 Blood

All confirmed companies from E3 2021

Xbox

Nintendo

Capcom

Konami

Ubisoft

Take-Two Interactive

Warner Bros. Games

Koch Media

Square enix

SEGA

Bandai namco

xSeed Games / Maervelous USA

Gearbox

Freedom games

NetEase Games

Verizon

Binge.com

Mythical

Turtle beach

Devious Eye Entertainment

Otter Box Gaming