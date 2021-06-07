E3 2021: The PC Gaming Show Details Date, Time and Content

E3 2021: The event, which will be part of E3 2021, has given a good account of what we can expect from it in terms of news.Ninety minutes of PC related content. This is what the PC Gaming Show has in store for us during E3 2021. PC Gamer, the media that organizes the fair, has confirmed the date and time of the conference. It will be next Sunday, June 13 at 23:30 CEST. Below we show you the schedule according to each of the countries.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

In addition to MeriStation, where we will report on everything that is announced during the PC Gaming Show, you can also follow it live through PC Gamer’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:30 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:30 p.m.

Argentina: at 6:30 p.m.

Bolivia: at 5:30 p.m.

Brazil: at 6:30 p.m.

Chile: at 5:30 p.m.

Colombia: at 4:30 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 3:30 p.m.

Cuba: at 5:30 p.m.

Ecuador: at 4:30 p.m.

El Salvador: at 3:30 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 5:30 p.m.

United States (PT): at 2:30 p.m.

Guatemala: at 3:30 p.m.

Honduras: at 3:30 p.m.

Mexico: at 4:30 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 3:30 p.m.

Panama: at 4:30 p.m.

Paraguay: at 5:30 p.m.

Peru: at 4:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 5:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay: at 6:30 p.m.

Venezuela: at 5:30 p.m.

These are the confirmed announcements:

Exclusive content, along with beta and launch information for Naraka Bladepoint.

Techand will show Dying Light 2 and will offer information about its protagonist Aiden, his motivations, etc.

The new game from Kasdo Games and Bulwark Studios will be uncovered.

Great news about the Orcs Must Die saga!

More content about New Blood Interactive.

Hello Neighbor 2 gameplay, new modes for Rawmen and world premiere of a new video game from tinyBuild.

New ad by Pixelated Milk.

A reveal about the next game from Shiro Games.

SEGA and Amplitude Studios are going to run a big ad and show Humandkind.

Exclusive content from All In! Games and Chernobylite.

An advertisement for EVE Academy.

New announcement about Chivalry 2, from Torn Banner Studios.

NACON and Big Bad Wolf are showing a new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

A special offer on the GeForce NOW service.

Other exciting undisclosed video game announcements.

A message from Valve regarding Steam.

There will also be content from companies such as:

Frontier & Frontier Foundry

Hello Traveler

Tripwire Interactive

Humble games

Ishtar games

Alawar games