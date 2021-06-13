E3 2021 | Square Enix Conference, Today; Date

E3 2021: We tell you how to watch the Square Enix conference at E3 2021 live and online, where Life is Strange: True Colors and more will be taught. Everything is ready for Square Enix to show part of its game catalog at E3 2021. The Japanese company has confirmed that titles such as Life is Strange: True Colors or Babylon’s Fall will be present at the show today, June 13, as well as a New video game developed by Eidos Montreal. There will also be no shortage of Marvel’s Avengers, a production that is already available, but is still moving forward with a content roadmap for the future.

How to watch live online

In addition to the official E3 channels, Square Enix Presents will be broadcast through the Japanese company’s YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter accounts. It remains to be seen what surprises await us, if we will know something about the future of Final Fantasy or if this information will be reserved for another time. Be that as it may, if you don’t want to miss a single second, we recommend you take a look at the schedules, which we have broken down by country. You can see it below:

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

