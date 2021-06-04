E3 2021 Reveals Conference Agenda, Which Will Even Have Capcom and Bandai

E3 2021: With just 9 days to go, ESA, organizer of E3 2021, has finally unveiled the conference agenda and content we can expect at the event, which will have new publishers such as Capcom, Gearbox and others. Check out the schedule below:

Saturday (06/12)

Pre-show starts at 2:00 pm (Brasilia time)

E3 will start with conferences from Ubisoft, Gearbox Entertainment and also a session with Gamesbeat

Direct from Devolver Digital

Sunday (06/13)

Pre-show starts at 12:45 (GMT)

Xbox and Bethesda Conference starts at 2:00 pm (Eastern Time)

Special presentations from Square Enix, PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show

Presentations by Warner Bros. Games, 24 Entertainment and Back4Blood

Monday (06/14)

Pre-show starts at 12:00 (GMT)

Capcom, Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom Games and Razer Conferences

Conferences from Various Indie Developers

Verizon, Intellivision and VENN Presentations

Tuesday (06/15)

Pre-show starts at 12:00 (GMT)

Direct from Nintendo at 13:00 (Eastern Time) with 40 minutes duration

Bandai Namco, Yooreka Games and GameSpot Conferences

The event will conclude with the presentation of the Official E3 2021 Awards Show

Remember that the content of each presentation has not been revealed and that in addition to E3, other events will also be broadcast, such as the Summer Game Fest by Geoff Keighley that will take place on June 10th.

So, excited for this year’s E3? Comment with us in the comments section!