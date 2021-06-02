E3 2021: Razer Will Hold its First Conference at This Year’s Fair

E3 2021: Yesterday the Entertainment Software Association revealed another 15 participants for E3 2021, including Razer. Today (1) Razer itself confirmed that, in addition to its presence, it will also hold its own presentation to highlight its main news!

The list of products that will be showcased there has yet to be revealed, but Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan has already promised that we will have an incredible selection of hardware to explore this month. The broadcast will take place internationally and marks the company’s debut among the major E3 conferences.

Before that, she had already set up some booths and had face-to-face meetings with the press, but this will be the first time Razer will speak directly to its audience at a conference. If you want to watch it all live, the presentation starts at 7pm (GMT) on June 14th, and can be seen on the company’s official website.

