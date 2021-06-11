E3 2021 | Previous PC Gaming Show: Possible Games

E3 2021: PC Gaming Show will return this year as part of E3 2021. We tell you what you can expect from the gala, duration and their first confirmed names. The PC Gaming Show will be one of the outstanding presentations of this E3 2021. The space presented by PC Gamer will take us through announcements related to the computer world. The event will begin on June 13 at 11:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. We can expect an event lasting approximately 90 minutes, where we will see a total of 39 new videos. Gameplays, trailers, announcements and interviews await us.

E3 2021: calendar, times and date of all conferences

The conference can be followed through the official channels of the media on Twitch and Youtube. Although the full list of ads has not transpired, we do know some of the names that have transcended.

Dying Light 2, one of the protagonists of the PC Gaming Show; confirmed ads

Techland’s long-awaited work will show unpublished news compared to the information they shared a few weeks ago. We’ll see “a first in-depth look at Aiden, the protagonist, and his inner motivations, as well as revealing more about the universe” from Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

It will not be the only game already confirmed that will reveal playable material. Hello Neighbor 2 will present its new gameplay, Rawmen will do the same with its game modes and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will publish its trailer.

New Blood Interactive will carry “new content,” while the Orcs Must Die! He will have “great news” for his fans. Shiro Games’ next game will be presented during the gala, as well as the world premiere of a new project under the tinyBuild label. We also can’t forget the reveal of the next work from Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studios.

SEGA will not lose its place in the celebration either. The brand has confirmed that it will go together with Amplitude Studios to offer “a great announcement” related to Humankind, of which we told you our impressions a few weeks ago. Chilvalry 2, on the other hand, will have another ad in its portfolio.