E3 2021 PC Gaming Show Conference, Today; Date

E3 2021: The PC Gaming Show has already confirmed some of the games that we will see during its space at E3 2021. We offer you the schedules and how to follow it online. E3 2021 continues, one more day, raising expectations among millions of players. We have already seen announcements of the Elden Ring and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, among the odd surprises and tonight the party continues with the PC Gaming Show, the conference in which multiple companies gather with the intention of showing their plans looking to the future.

PC Gaming Show, a promising conference at E3 2021

PC Gaming Show will close on the second day of E3 2021, which will take place today Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 11:30 PM (CEST). The conference has already confirmed some games and companies that will be present to show news about their products such as SEGA and Valve, among others. You will also not miss the appointment Dying Light 2: Stay Human, whose responsible study will offer new details about Aiden, the protagonist of the long-awaited sequel to the zombie franchise. You can follow the conference on the official Twitter and Twitch channels. Of course, in MeriStation you will find all the announcements and news that occur during the event.