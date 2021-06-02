E3 2021: Nintendo Direct And Treehouse Announced For June 15

E3 2021: The Japanese company reveals that the show will last 40 minutes, although there will be more than three hours of gameplay later. The curtain on E3 2021 is about to fall. Nintendo has announced that its long-awaited Nintendo Direct will take place on June 15, that is, on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). The Japanese company promises 40 minutes of information focused exclusively on software for Nintendo Switch, especially the titles that will be released during this year 2021. Right after, Nintendo Treehouse will host more than three hours of gameplay.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 hours

Brazil: at 1:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00

Colombia: at 11:00 am

Costa Rica: at 10:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 11:00 am

El Salvador: at 10:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00

United States (PT): at 09:00

Guatemala: at 10:00 am

Honduras: at 10:00 am

Mexico: at 11:00

Nicaragua: at 10:00 am

Panama: at 09:00 hours

Paraguay: at 10:00 am

Peru: at 11:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 12:00 hours

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours

E3 2021 will take place in an online format, since the coronavirus epidemic has prevented it from being held in person in Los Angeles, as is usual. In addition to Nintendo, companies such as Xbox, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Bandai Namco or Warner Bros will also support the event, which will take place from June 12 to June 15. All those interested will be able to follow the fair from the E3 portal, but there will also be an application for mobile phones. In MeriStation we will tell you all the news.