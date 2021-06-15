E3 2021 | Limited Run Games will release these 29 games in physical format

E3 2021: The company, specialized in the physical distribution of videogames generally independent, will publish several dozen titles in the near future. Limited Run Games has announced at its E3 2021 conference the distribution in physical format of a total of 29 originally digital video games. The company, specialized in this type of task, will close the commercial circle of works that initially only saw the light in the digital portals of their respective platforms. Thus, works such as Axiom Vege 2, Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood, Contra Anniversary Collection, One Step from Eden, the titles of River City Girls and the installments of the Shantae saga on PS5, are some of the titles most prominent.

“At each LRG3 we want to be able to reveal what we have in store for the future,” said Limited Run Games co-founder Douglas Bogart in a statement. “We continue to partner with some of the best talent in the industry and this year is no different. We are excited to announce 30 new individual physical products coming out through LimitedRunGames.com, including a lineup of titles from Konami, Lucasfilm Games and WayForward. ”

We leave below the complete list with all the titles announced in alphabetical order (via Gematsu), whose distribution in physical format will be gradually revealed. Meanwhile, we know the platforms where they will have a cover and disk or cartridge. So to the Limited Run Games lineup:

E3 2021: All the games that Limited Run Games will distribute in physical format

Axiom Verge 2 (Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5)

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites (Nintendo Switch, PS4)

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood (PS4)

Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (Turbo Duo)

Contra Anniversary Collection (Nintendo Switch, PS4)

DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle (Nintendo Switch)

DUSK (Switch)

Ghoul Patrol (Nintendo Switch, PS4, SNES)

Going Under (Nintendo Switch, PS4)

Haven (Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5)

Huntdown: Collector’s Edition (Nintendo Switch, PS4)

One Step From Eden (Nintendo Switch, PS4)

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties (Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)

Republique: Anniversary Edition (Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation VR)

RetroMania Wrestling (Nintendo Switch, PS4)

River City Girls (PS5)

River City Girls Zero (Nintendo Switch)

River City Girls 2 (Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5)

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse (Nintendo Switch)

Shantae (PS4, PS5)

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (PS5)

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (PS5)

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (PS5)

Shantae and the Seven Sirens (PS5)

SkateBIRD (Nintendo Switch)

Strife (Nintendo Switch)

SUPERHOT (Nintendo Switch, PS4)

The TakeOver (Nintendo Switch, PS4)

Zombies Ate My Neighbors (Nintendo Switch, PS4, SNES, Genesis)