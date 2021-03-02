E3 2021: city of Los Angeles confirms event cancellation

For the second year in a row, the world will not have a face-to-face E3. A report from the Los Angeles convention and tourism industry confirms that the 2021 edition of the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The video game fair would be held from June 15.

Despite the document, the news has not yet been made official by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the entity that organizes E3. And even with the cancellation, the event will probably still be held, only online.

“Working with the production team on broadcast options at LA Live / LACC. Working on license 2022 and 2023 ”, says an excerpt from the city of Los Angeles communiqué.

ESA’s intention to make a digital format had already been revealed previously. At the beginning of last February, the VGC website had published documents indicating the possibility.

E3 losing strength

E3 2020 was officially canceled on March 11 of last year, just in the period when the coronavirus pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO). The cancellation of the event ended up being another blow to what, until a few years ago, was the main event of electronic games in the world.

Companies like EA, Activision and Sony had already left the fair even before the Covid-19 pandemic. The companies are betting on their own events, such as Ubisoft Forward, Xbox Games Showcase and State of Play.