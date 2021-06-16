E3 2021: Check Out The 5 Biggest Disappointments Of The Event

E3 2021: After a cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, E3 2021 was surrounded by hype and anticipation. The absence of the fair during the period made many players believe that this would be one of the most sensational fairs in history.

The reality, however, knocked on everyone’s door and the fact is that the event caused a lot of disappointment. In addition to the plethora of game content that had already been revealed, companies like Bandai and Take-Two simply gave up on pleasing fans.

Check out, below, the 11 biggest disappointments of E3 2021, according to Voxel’s newsroom.

1. Take-Two Panel

Take-Two is one of the largest entertainment conglomerates in the world. Owner of brands like Rockstar, the company’s panel at E3 2021 generated a lot of expectations. Despite previously warning that the event would address issues such as diversity in the gaming industry, many people expected possible advertisements and game trailers. That’s not what happened, however. Even though the subject is vital for the sector, using the fair’s space fully to address these issues ended up generating a lot of frustration among fans.

2. No Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017, during The Game Awards, and since then it hasn’t gained much news, taking out news confirming that it continues to be developed. Because of this vacuum, many people expected Nintendo to give more information about the project, presenting at least one cinematic video.

This was not the case. The game was summarily ignored and, even though the Japanese company made a good presentation, players missed and complained about the absence of Bayonetta 3.

3. Lack of Capcom ads

Another conference that left a lot of people disappointed was Capcom. In addition to spending a lot of time talking about the championships and the competitive scene of fighting games, the announcements about games were not a big deal.

In one of the most disappointing parts, the Japanese just showed that she was developing a DLC for Resident Evil Village, without even confirming the theme. The way this was done also drew criticism, as the company showed a black background with the message written in white, leaving an appearance that it produced the message at the last minute and in a hurry.

4. Absence of Sony

For another year, Sony did not hold a conference at E3. The decision, which has stood since 2019, has been bad for the industry as a whole because this is the time when fans are paying attention to what’s happening in the industry. The distance from one of the main hallmarks of the event has left a feeling that “something is missing”, even more so in a year like this, where many people complained about the contents that were presented.

5. No Metroid Prime 4 on Nintendo

Nintendo brought the pleasant surprise of Metroid: Dread during the E3 2021 conference, something quite unexpected for fans. But Metroid Prime 4, the most anticipated game that was announced four years ago, didn’t show up. It’s justified, as its production restarted from scratch in 2019 (a few months before the pandemic), but we still get a taste of wanting more with one of Switch’s most anticipated titles.