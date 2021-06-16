E3 2021: Check Out The 13 Biggest Highlights Of The Event

E3 2021: After 4 days in a row, E3 2021 ended last Tuesday (15). Despite being considered bad by many fans, the truth is that the fair revealed good news on the panels. In addition to details about long-awaited games, the broadcasts also reserved title surprises that virtually no one expected.

1. Far Cry 6 DLC with Villains

Despite having already talked and shown a lot about the upcoming Far Cry 6, Ubisoft surprised during its conference and announced the Season Pass “Be the Bad Guy”. The content will have the differentiated proposal of making the antagonists Vaas, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed playable. The company pointed out that this is the first time the franchise will have such gameplay and the trailer left a lot of people excited.

2. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

At the high point of their conference, Ubisoft presented a beautiful trailer on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Announced several years ago as “The Avatar Project”, in addition to the first official video, the title won a launch window for 2022 and confirmation that it will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia and Luna. The game material was certainly one of the most beautiful of the entire event.

3. Redfall

Bethesda and Microsoft presented to the world, at this E3 2021, the game Redfall, a new project from Arkane that will be exclusive to Xbox. Despite winning only one cinematic video, the game drew attention for the charisma of the protagonists and the dark vampire theme. The companies have already revealed that it will be a cooperative open-world FPS, which promises to guarantee hours of fun with friends.

4. Forza Horizon 5

Remember that rumor that PlayGround would be making a new Forza Horizon? So, at the Microsoft + Bethesda E3 2021 presentation, this rumor was confirmed! Forza Horizon 5, set in Mexico, promises to be the biggest title in the franchise, will have improved graphics and visuals that will leave any car fan’s jaw dropping. Forza Horizon 5 arrives on November 9th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PC and xCloud.

5. Diablo 2: Resurected

Diablo 2: Resurected got a leg-shaking trailer for any gamer who played the classic version back in 2000, further showing the improved visuals of this new version. In addition, the title was released on September 23 this year, will coop up to 8 people and run at 4K and 60 fps on consoles and PC. Diablo 2: Resurected will arrive in September on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch.