E3 2021 | Capcom Confirms The Date Of Their Conference

E3 2021: The Japanese company will offer information about its video games next Monday, June 14 during its presentation. We knew that Capcom’s presentation would take place on Monday, June 14, as part of E3 2021. However, the time for the conference had not yet been made official. A few days after the event starts, the Japanese company has announced the time when we can enjoy the freshest news of its sagas. It will be at 11:30 p.m. (CEST), but in the following lines we publish the detailed schedule for each country.

Through its Twitter account, Capcom has reported that there will be new details about video games announced or already available, as in the case of Resident Evil Village or Monster Hunter Rise. They will also talk about The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles or Monster Hunter Stories 2. It remains to be seen if they have any surprises up their sleeve, but at a fair like E3 2021 everything can happen, although this time it is completely digital.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

In order not to miss anything about the conference, you can follow it with us, at MeriStation. In addition to the official portal, players will have the opportunity to know all the news thanks to the YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook channels of E3 2021.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:30 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:30 p.m.

Argentina: at 6:30 p.m.

Bolivia: at 5:30 p.m.

Brazil: at 6:30 p.m.

Chile: at 5:30 p.m.

Colombia: at 4:30 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 3:30 p.m.

Cuba: at 5:30 p.m.

Ecuador: at 4:30 p.m.

El Salvador: at 3:30 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 5:30 p.m.

United States (PT): at 2:30 p.m.

Guatemala: at 3:30 p.m.

Honduras: at 3:30 p.m.

Mexico: at 4:30 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 3:30 p.m.

Panama: at 4:30 p.m.

Paraguay: at 5:30 p.m.

Peru: at 4:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 5:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay: at 6:30 p.m.

Venezuela: at 5:30 p.m.