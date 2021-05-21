E3 2021: Bethesda and Microsoft Must Perform Together

E3 2021: In an interview with the French website Lefigaro, the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Botty, said that Bethesda and Microsoft will present the projects they are working on in the coming weeks. As E3 2021 takes place from the 12th to the 15th, it is very likely that Botty is talking about E3 2021.

It is worth remembering that The Elder Scrolls developer studio, Starfield, Doom was bought by Microsoft last year in a $ 7.5 billion deal.

As explained by Chloé Woitier, a journalist at Lefigaro, Botty said that we can expect news involving Bethesda and the Game Pass.

In addition, the interviewee would also have said that Microsoft follows the strategy of giving freedoms to the studios it bought. The company promises not to impose its own team to take care of the developer’s business or to touch on marketing, sales and communication services.