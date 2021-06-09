E3 2021: Battlefield 2042 Will Show Its First Gameplay At The Xbox Conference

E3 2021: DICE will take advantage of the presentation of Xbox and Bethesda at E3 2021 to show the first gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042. It will be on June 13.

Battlefield 2042 has already been presented in society. The new installment of the long-lived saga will hit the market on October 22. His first trailer, at the head of this news, will be the first step of his revelation. We will get to see it for the first time in action during the Xbox presentation at E3 2021.

Battleifeld 2042, first gameplay during Xbox E3 2021

The first gameplay trailer will be part of the conference to be held by Xbox and Bethesda within the framework of E3 2021. The broadcast will begin on June 13 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time. Beyond Halo Infinite and the games the division is preparing, Battlefield 2042 will be one of the highlights of the afternoon.

No specific data about the video has emerged, although it will be a sample of what we will play from its launch. In the links above you can find out all the coverage we have done about the game here, on MeriStation. From all its details to how the Specialists work.

Do you want to try it for yourself? DICE will hold an Open Beta sometime in the next few months. It can be accessed in advance if you reserve it or are part of the EA Play subscription; the rest of the players will have to wait for a later date. DICE leaps from generation to generation with a change to match expectations: 128-player battles on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, a new class system and some of the largest maps seen in the franchise.