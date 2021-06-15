E3 2021 | Bandai Namco Conference, Today: Date, Time

E3 2021: We tell you how to follow the Bandai Namco conference of E3 2021 live and in streaming, where we will see the next games of the Japanese publisher. Bandai Namco is one of the companies that will participate in E3 2021, an event that will return after a turbulent year characterized by the global health crisis, so this year’s edition will be in a completely digital format. The publisher of games such as Elder Ring, Scarlet Nexus or Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will have its own streaming show. As originally planned, the presentation will take place on June 15: now we also know the exact time.

Little has been said about what to expect from the conference, but many people look in the direction of the Elden Ring. Be that as it may, anyone who wants to follow the show can do it live and direct. The organization has provided a special portal for E3 2021, although it will also be possible to know everything Bandai Namco has prepared through the official channels on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter. In MeriStation we will follow the information minute by minute, so that all the data will be on the web page.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:25 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:25 p.m.

Argentina: at 6:25 p.m.

Bolivia: at 5:25 p.m.

Brazil: at 6:25 p.m.

Chile: at 5:25 p.m.

Colombia: at 4:25 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 3:25 p.m.

Cuba: at 5:25 p.m.

Ecuador: at 4:25 p.m.

El Salvador: at 3:25 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): 5:25 p.m.

United States (PT): at 2:25 p.m.

Guatemala: at 3:25 p.m.

Honduras: at 3:25 p.m.

Mexico: at 4:25 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 3:25 p.m.

Panama: at 4:25 p.m.

Paraguay: at 5:25 p.m.

Peru: at 4:25 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 5:25 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 5:25 p.m.

Uruguay: at 6:25 p.m.

Venezuela: at 5:25 p.m.