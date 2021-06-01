E3 2021 Awards Show Announced For June 15

E3 2021: The month of June has finally arrived, which means we receive more details regarding the E3 2021. The most recent are associated with the E3 2021 Awards Show, which was scheduled for the 15th of June.

As this award takes into account the titles that will appear throughout the days of the event (which was scheduled to take place completely digitally between June 12th and 15th), candidates will be informed in broadcasts that will take place along with the fair, such as you can see it in a message posted on Twitter.

It’s JUNE & we’re moving full steam ahead to #E32021 with lots of fun news this week 🔥 First up, the Official E3 Awards Show will happen on June 15th (final day of our live show) w/ editors from @IGN @GameSpot @pcgamer @GamesRadar voting on winners! 👀: https://t.co/fFXCpuFIcg — E3 (@E3) June 1, 2021

“For this year’s event, we are collaborating with editors from some of the world’s leading news outlets to create the Official E3 2021 Awards Show, recognizing the event’s most anticipated games,” commented Stanley Pierre-Louis, ESA President, responsible for organizing the event. .

