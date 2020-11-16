e-Título: voter photos become meme on Twitter

The first round of municipal elections passed and one of the highlights was the e-title. Aside from the inconveniences it caused due to server instability, the app yielded hilarious memes related to the photo registered for the virtual title.
The reason for the laughter was the fact that the photo was taken without the voters’ prior preparation, since they went to the TRE just to register the biometrics for the next elections.
Eu com jesus// Eu sem jesus #eTitulo pic.twitter.com/xWjvJsyWiF
— Giovanna Barros (@barros_Gio21) November 14, 2020