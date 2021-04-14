Dyson to invest in new tech startups

Dyson announced today the details of its £ 2.75 billion investment plan in global technology; announced that with its new investment, Dyson will focus on deepening its research and new expertise in software, advanced robotics and artificial intelligence.

Dyson announced plans to recruit another 250 engineers to its Headquarters in Singapore, doubling the existing software and electronics engineering teams.

Dyson confirmed that by preserving its existing headquarters in Science Park 1, it will soon move to its new building, St James Power Plant, and stated that the footprint in Singapore will be more than double.

Dyson also announced that there will be 200 new science and research assignments at Malmesbury and Hullavington Innovation Campuses in the UK that will focus on fundamental science, mathematical and engineering breakthroughs in a range of areas such as energy storage, artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, high-speed digital motors, sensing technology and materials science. It was also stated that the Dyson Institute graduates, who will complete their first four years of education, are planning to join Dyson in September.

“We are expanding our research and engineering teams to achieve radical leaps in the performance of our machines powered by solid battery and robotics technologies,” said Founder and Chief Engineer James Dyson.

Beginners will join a broad team, from our Dyson Undergraduate students at the Dyson Institute to people who are world experts in their fields. Dyson is a global company. Research and Development teams are increasingly covering the UK, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia and the USA. Our head office is in Singapore. We sell in 83 markets around the world. ” said.