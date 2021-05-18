Dyson Introduces New Air Purifiers

Dyson introduces new air purifiers. Today, while spending much more time indoors, awareness of the air we breathe is increasing day by day. While our homes have become areas where we work, exercise, sleep and play more, considering that we breathe up to 9,000 liters of air every day, the quality of the air we breathe indoors is also of great importance. Dyson is very important to this.

Apart from the dust we see with our eyes, there are pollutants such as ultra-fine particles (PM10, PM2.5), Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and formaldehyde that we cannot see with our eyes.

Our simple activities such as cooking, cleaning, sitting on the sofa during the day; this causes pollutants to be released into the air. Dyson state-of-the-art air purifiers can now remove formaldehyde.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde

While Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde air cleaner detects allergens and harmful substances in the interior, it provides a cleaner home environment by offering completely new solid-state formaldehyde detection and HEPA 13 standard filtration that provides complete insulation.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde features new solid-state formaldehyde detection technology designed to capture ultrafine dust and allergens, and even destroy potentially dangerous VOCs (Volatile Organic Compound), including formaldehyde. While other gel-based formaldehyde sensors can deteriorate over time and can be easily confused with VOC contamination; Dyson new solid-state formaldehyde sensor works with a unique algorithm to precisely monitor formaldehyde levels to intelligently ignore other gases detected by Dyson’s proprietary VOC sensor.

Using Air Multiplier technology for a balanced air flow, the product automatically keeps the room at the target temperature with its thermostat temperature control. It creates a powerful air flow for the dispersion of the cleaned air by mixing and distributing the air to provide control throughout the room, while it warms the environment in winter and cools it in the summer.

Dyson Purifier Cool: Designed 20 percent quieter

The Dyson Purifier Cool air cleaner automatically detects particles and gases, going beyond the standard test conditions required to properly clean a room’s air, and captures 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles through fully insulated HEPA 13 standard filtration. The product, which distributes and spreads the cleaned air with Air Multiplier technology, can cool the environment in which it is located.

Dyson engineers focused on reducing the noise output of Dyson Purifier Cool while maintaining cleaning performance. Thanks to the design process managed from the Dyson Malaysia Development Center’s own acoustic chamber, the redeveloped device operates to be 20 percent quieter. The noise, reduced from 64 decibels to 61 decibels at maximum fan speed, is provided by technology that reduces the amount of friction between the air and the machine surface.

Designed for real homes, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde and Dyson Purifier Cool air purifiers can be fully controlled by the Dyson Link mobile app and activated by voice command control.

What is Formaldehyde?

Formaldehyde is a colorless gas pollutant emitted by furniture and wood products containing formaldehyde-based resins such as plywood and fiberboard, insulation materials and DIY products such as paints, wallpaper, varnish and household cleaning products.