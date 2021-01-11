Dyson advice for maintaining health at home

In this period, where we spend most of the day in our homes due to the coronavirus, with the arrival of winter, heating systems came into play. In this process, while we think that we are closing our house to the pollutants in the external environment, we actually lock these pollutants in our home and we carry out activities that will affect the quality of the air we breathe during the day.

While heating systems dry the air; Dust, dust mites and mold on our seats, cushions and beds are mixed with dust particles on our floors and surfaces. Air-polluting particles can hang in the air for up to thirty minutes, and viruses actively stay alive in the air for several hours.

All of these invite winter viruses and an allergic environment. These days, when we need to pay more attention to the cleanliness of the air, the floor and the items in our home, it is of great importance to use simple but correct technologies.

Health with HEPA filter in floor and surface cleaning …

It consists of complex components such as house dust, fine dust, dust mites, dust mite excrement, bacteria, mold, pollen, pet hair and dandruff, small insects and particles. Dust mite droppings, dead bodies of dust mites and small insects are considered allergens. There are on average more than 2000 types of microbes in the dust found in homes.

Dust spreads in ways we cannot see it, on various surfaces in our home, including floors, sofas and beds. Simple actions such as sitting on the sofa or walking around the house cause the particles to become airborne. Dust mites and feces that can stay in the air for 30 minutes can easily be inhaled and trigger allergic reactions. These pollutants can affect the health of family members, especially when compared to adults, the health risk of babies can be 100 times higher.

Does your home have the ideal temperature and a healthy climate?

In order for our home to be clean, it is important that our home is also clean. In the air, VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) from cosmetic products in our bedrooms, personal care products such as hair sprays and perfumes, materials such as pillows and sheets and benzene from scented candles can be found. While cleaning products in the kitchen and living room also emit VOCs; Particles can be formed by the release of smoke and odor during cooking processes.

Carpets produce dust and allergen substances. Cigarette smoke, burning fireplaces, pet hair, plants we grow at home, interior and exterior paint of the house, electronics and new furniture also pollute the home air. For this reason, in addition to frequent ventilation, the interior should be cleaned well with the right non-chemical cleaning products.

