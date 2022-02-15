Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires: We tell you what the different editions are and the price of the new video game developed by Omega Force and published by Koei Tecmo. Koei Tecmo has just launched the new installment of its star musou saga. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is now available for purchase on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. The game first debuted on PC and now it’s on consoles. Developed by Omega Force, this unpublished chapter offers players action-packed battles and strategy, where we must lead our troops to victory.

All today’s releases offer users different options and packs, with more or less extras. It should be noted that Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires has a season pass, which will guarantee the content that will be published later. In addition, the studio has published a free demo on all platforms.

All editions of Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

Standard, digital and physical edition (From 59.99 euros)

includes the game

Deluxe Edition, digital (114.99 euros)

includes the game

6 Gems

10 Custom Officers

3 Additional Scenarios

Season Pass

4 more military units

20th Anniversary Edition, physical (120 euros)

This edition can be purchased exclusively at the official Koei Tecmo store. It comes with the following products:

includes the game

20th anniversary art book

94 character cards with stand

the original soundtrack

collector’s box